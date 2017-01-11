After Exam Jam to fund scholarships
Students looking for a way to decompress after exams need look no further than the fifth annual After Exam Jam Concert at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 in the Red Oak Baptist Family Life Center. The After Exam Jam Concert is sponsored as a partnership between the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Club at Nash Central High School and the local Youth Pastor's Coalition.
