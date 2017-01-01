010417Lidl-construction

Dr. Mike Walden, an economist at N.C. State University, said the Rocky Mount Metropolitan Statistical Area, which consists of Nash and Edgecombe counties, is trending in a more upward direction than it has been since the 2008 Great Recession. "I think 2017 will be one of the more positive years for Rocky Mount since the recession, and this will be a year where Rocky Mount will experience good solid economic growth," Walden said.

