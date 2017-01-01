010117flooding1.jpg

010117flooding1.jpg

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

The Twin Counties has been plagued with unemployment and stagnate economic growth for so long it's no wonder everyone was jumping up and down with excitement when CSX announced in July plans to build a major shipping terminal in Rocky Mount. CSX is set to build the $270 million Carolina Connector, a state-of-the-art trains-to-trucks terminal expected to create 300 short-term construction jobs during the development phase and another 300 long-term positions once the terminal becomes operational.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rocky Mount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch list (Dec '14) 23 hr Yamayne 9
Shelly burkhart 23 hr Yamayne 2
Knuckleball (Jun '10) Sat Jim 11
spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09) Dec 29 jerry 119
The Bridge church in Kernersville NC (Feb '12) Dec 24 george 143
News Bruce Springsteen cancels North Carolina concer... (Apr '16) Dec 22 sgibbs 5
News Gang Wars: Crips Versus Bloods In Rocky Mount (Jun '08) Dec 21 keith 54
See all Rocky Mount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rocky Mount Forum Now

Rocky Mount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rocky Mount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Rocky Mount, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,778 • Total comments across all topics: 277,521,058

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC