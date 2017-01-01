010117flooding1.jpg

The Twin Counties has been plagued with unemployment and stagnate economic growth for so long it's no wonder everyone was jumping up and down with excitement when CSX announced in July plans to build a major shipping terminal in Rocky Mount. CSX is set to build the $270 million Carolina Connector, a state-of-the-art trains-to-trucks terminal expected to create 300 short-term construction jobs during the development phase and another 300 long-term positions once the terminal becomes operational.

