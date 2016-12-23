Woman charged with stealing from vehicle
The arrest stemmed from an investigation into a report of a theft from a vehicle on Nov. 5 at a house on the 700 block of Eagles Terrace. Police said someone broke into a vehicle parked at the house and took various items from the vehicle including a checkbook.
