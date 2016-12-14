Wayne roads to be in state plan

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Improvements to U.S. 70, U.S. 117 and Wayne Memorial Drive are expected to be included in the state's next draft 10-year transportation plan, which will be released in January 2017 The plan calls for upgrading U.S. 70 to freeway standards from the west end of the U.S. 70 Bypass to the Wayne-Johnston county line by eliminating at-grade intersections and driveway connections, which will improve traffic flow and safety. U.S. 117 from Lee's Country Club Road to Old Smith Chapel Road at Mount Olive would be upgraded by constructing a new connector road along U.S 117 and converting the intersections to interchanges.

