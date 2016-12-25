Tony Carter Ledger Installation 2.JPG

For one woman in Halifax County, Christmas came early recently thanks to the efforts of a locally-owned Rocky Mount business. An Everlasting Memory Monument Company at 1036 North Winstead Ave. presented a brand new ledger, which is a large in-ground headstone, to Halifax County resident Willie Carter on Dec. 9 to mark her son Tony's grave at the family's cemetery in Enfield.

