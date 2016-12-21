Resolution of school dispute selected top news story of 2016
By DEBBIE DILJAK The year 2016 brought both challenge and change to Nash County. County commissioners spent the first half of the year trying to hammer out an acceptable solution to a school funding formula they wanted to change for years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spring Hope Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|2 hr
|Yamayne
|9
|Shelly burkhart
|2 hr
|Yamayne
|2
|Knuckleball (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Jim
|11
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Dec 29
|jerry
|119
|The Bridge church in Kernersville NC (Feb '12)
|Dec 24
|george
|143
|Bruce Springsteen cancels North Carolina concer... (Apr '16)
|Dec 22
|sgibbs
|5
|Gang Wars: Crips Versus Bloods In Rocky Mount (Jun '08)
|Dec 21
|keith
|54
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC