Rescued dogs flown to new, safe lives after being abused Kimber and...
Beaten, abused and emaciated, Kimber and Rocky met for the first time on the tarmac at Rocky Mount airport in North Carolina. Kimber and Rocky, who were rescued after they were beaten, abused and emaciated, met for the first time on the tarmac at Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional Airport in North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Springsteen cancels North Carolina concer... (Apr '16)
|11 hr
|sgibbs
|5
|Gang Wars: Crips Versus Bloods In Rocky Mount (Jun '08)
|Wed
|keith
|54
|Knuckleball (Jun '10)
|Dec 7
|sharonhite
|10
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 5
|MAGA2016
|1
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Dec 2
|jodyjo
|117
|One mac daddy of a deal (Jan '08)
|Dec 1
|Mutti123
|6
|Tracy Ann Vandervliet
|Nov 27
|Frank
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC