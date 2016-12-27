Red Cross seeks award nominees
Cally Edwards, executive director of the American Red Cross Northeastern North Carolina Chapter, said these awards are presented annually to deserving local individuals for their contributions to the community and commitment to the values represented by the American Red Cross. "We typically try to honor individuals and civic groups for their leadership and their activity in the community," Edwards said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|jerry
|119
|The Bridge church in Kernersville NC (Feb '12)
|Dec 24
|george
|143
|Bruce Springsteen cancels North Carolina concer... (Apr '16)
|Dec 22
|sgibbs
|5
|Gang Wars: Crips Versus Bloods In Rocky Mount (Jun '08)
|Dec 21
|keith
|54
|Knuckleball (Jun '10)
|Dec 7
|sharonhite
|10
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 5
|MAGA2016
|1
|One mac daddy of a deal (Jan '08)
|Dec 1
|Mutti123
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC