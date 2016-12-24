Real-life Grinch steals presents

Friday Dec 23

A real-life Grinch crept along houses and into automobiles in a quiet Rocky Mount neighborhood, stealing Christmas presents from unsuspecting families just two days before Christmas Eve. A least five households on Spring Forest Drive fell victim to an unknown thief or thieves who made their way down the bedroom community street at around 2 a.m. Thursday, taking what they could find.

