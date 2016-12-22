Nash seeks residents for citizen's academy
NASHVILLE For anyone wanting a behind-the-scenes look at Nash County government, it's time to sign up for the 2017 Citizen's Academy. County staff is looking for 20 to 25 participants who will learn about the inner workings of their local government, said Patsy McGhee, the county's grants and intergovernmental relations administrator.
