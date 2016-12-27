Holiday returns keep stores busy

Holiday returns keep stores busy

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

So the day after Christmas has become akin to a National Return Day with millions of shoppers hitting retail stores to trade in gifts that are the wrong size, wrong kind or are worth more to the recipient as cash. The Twin Counties are no exception.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rocky Mount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09) Mon Satans Nitemare 118
The Bridge church in Kernersville NC (Feb '12) Dec 24 george 143
News Bruce Springsteen cancels North Carolina concer... (Apr '16) Dec 22 sgibbs 5
News Gang Wars: Crips Versus Bloods In Rocky Mount (Jun '08) Dec 21 keith 54
Knuckleball (Jun '10) Dec 7 sharonhite 10
Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega... Dec 5 MAGA2016 1
News One mac daddy of a deal (Jan '08) Dec 1 Mutti123 6
See all Rocky Mount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rocky Mount Forum Now

Rocky Mount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rocky Mount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Rocky Mount, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,066 • Total comments across all topics: 277,387,698

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC