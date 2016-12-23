Government offices, facilities to be closed for holidays
Many local government offices in the Twin Counties will close today and reopen Tuesday while state officials are asking residents who travel for Christmas to be extra careful on the highways. In observance of Christmas and New Year's Day, Rocky Mount city offices and facilities will be closed Monday and Jan. 2. Tar River Transit will not operate on those two days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
