Father, son injured in traffic wreck
A midday wreck in which a child was reportedly thrown from a vehicle sent a father and son to the hospital today. Rocky Mount police and other emergency response agencies responded to the wreck at noon at the intersection of North Winstead Avenue and Hunter Hill Road.
