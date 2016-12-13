ECC receives $2 million grant

Monday Dec 12

Edgecombe Community College recently was awarded a Predominantly Black Institution Program Grant that will provide more than $2 million to strengthen student success measures on both the Tarboro and Rocky Mount campuses. The grant, the first Predominantly Black Institution Program Grant the college has received, will provide ECC with $409,549 a year for the next five years.

