Dam repairs take longer than expected

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Repairs to the Tar River Reservoir dam are taking longer than expected, leading to lower levels in Rocky Mount's water supply, city officials said. "This decrease is attributed to repairs needed on hydraulic controls associated with the south gate," said city spokeswoman Tameka Kenan-Norman.

