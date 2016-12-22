Computer shop expands operations
Since then, the Rocky Mount native's CoolGeeks Computer Repair and Installation Services became one of the first tenants in 2011 to be a part of the Douglas Block restoration project. Now, five years later, the 43-year-old entrepreneur has experienced more growth and recently moved out of his former 700 square-foot space at 209 North East Main St. and around the corner to a larger 2,500-square-foot area on 150 E. Thomas St. in the Douglas Block in downtown Rocky Mount.
