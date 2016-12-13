City work crews to repair reservoir dam gates
The city of Rocky Mount is sending more water downstream to Tarboro and Princeville by lowering a gate for repairs at the Tar River Reservoir. Water levels are expected to remain well below flood levels during the duration of the repairs, said Tameka Kenan-Norman, the city's public affairs manager The reservoir's north gate needs to be temporarily lowered for routine maintenance and repairs to the hydraulic controls associated with the south gate.
