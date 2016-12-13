Babington works on cleaner cookstove

A family-owned local business, which develops, manufacturers and sells heating and cooking hardware and field kitchens to U.S. and foreign militaries and disaster relief organizations, recently received a large grant to help solve environmental issues. Babington Technology Inc., which has existed for 50 years and operated in Rocky Mount since 1994, was given a $100,000 Small Business Innovation Research grant by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a project to improve current cookstove combustion technology, reduce electrical power consumption and lower costs.

