Babington works on cleaner cookstove
A family-owned local business, which develops, manufacturers and sells heating and cooking hardware and field kitchens to U.S. and foreign militaries and disaster relief organizations, recently received a large grant to help solve environmental issues. Babington Technology Inc., which has existed for 50 years and operated in Rocky Mount since 1994, was given a $100,000 Small Business Innovation Research grant by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a project to improve current cookstove combustion technology, reduce electrical power consumption and lower costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Springsteen cancels North Carolina concer... (Apr '16)
|11 hr
|sgibbs
|5
|Gang Wars: Crips Versus Bloods In Rocky Mount (Jun '08)
|Wed
|keith
|54
|Knuckleball (Jun '10)
|Dec 7
|sharonhite
|10
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 5
|MAGA2016
|1
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Dec 2
|jodyjo
|117
|One mac daddy of a deal (Jan '08)
|Dec 1
|Mutti123
|6
|Tracy Ann Vandervliet
|Nov 27
|Frank
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC