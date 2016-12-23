Authorities bust suspected drug dealers
Eight people are behind bars facing various drug charges in Edgecombe County following months of investigations by the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit. The investigations began this summer when Narcotics Unit agents learned Laderrick Montrell Harvey was trying to sell four ounces of powder cocaine.
