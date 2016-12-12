AgCarolina collects donations for Toys for Tots campaign
For the second consecutive year, AgCarolina Farm Credit donated more than 700 toys from customers and employees for local children through the Toys for Tots campaign. The Toys for Tots campaign began in September in conjunction with Customer Appreciation events held at AgCarolina Farm Credit's twelve branches in eastern and central North Carolina.
