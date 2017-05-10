Route 518 Bridge Reopens in Rocky Hill Ending Nearly a Year of Frustration
The Route 518 bridge over the D&R Canal finally reopened last Thursday night, easing traffic woes for commuters and safety concerns for residents of Rocky Hill.
