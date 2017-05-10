Route 518 Bridge Reopens in Rocky Hil...

Route 518 Bridge Reopens in Rocky Hill Ending Nearly a Year of Frustration

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Town Topics

The Route 518 bridge over the D&R Canal finally reopened last Thursday night, easing traffic woes for commuters and safety concerns for residents of Rocky Hill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Town Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rocky Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for birth mom May 12 Angela 2
Susan Sunday (Dec '09) May 10 jjk 26
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16) Apr '17 Christmas Cheers 3
Princeton North Music Thread Mar '17 Musikologist 3
Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig... Jan '17 joanNYadoptees 1
Hookers (Jun '15) Jan '17 New Jersey 3
See all Rocky Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rocky Hill Forum Now

Rocky Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rocky Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rocky Hill, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,944 • Total comments across all topics: 281,116,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC