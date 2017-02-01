PJ's Pancake House expands to Kingston

PJ's Pancake House expands to Kingston

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Trenton Downtowner

Kingston's Main Street Cafe, on Route 27 in the middle of town, remained a popular fixture from its earliest days in 1984 until its closure this past November, after having been bought up by Fenwick Hospitality Group, the folks behind the Princeton restaurants Agricola and Dinky Bar & Grill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trenton Downtowner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rocky Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig... Jan 27 joanNYadoptees 1
Hookers (Jun '15) Jan '17 New Jersey 3
Review: Belle Mead Orthodontics (Aug '11) Dec '16 Patel family 2
Fred Radcliffe (May '09) Dec '16 In a Lost world 3
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Dec '16 John Gold 2
Sneaker Hockey Dec '16 Anonymous 1
PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2... Nov '16 Focus Group Recru... 1
See all Rocky Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rocky Hill Forum Now

Rocky Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rocky Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rocky Hill, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,553 • Total comments across all topics: 279,061,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC