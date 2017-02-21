Environment concerns shut down Route 518 bridge construction
FRANKLIN - The state Department of Transportation temporarily suspended work recently on the Route 518 Bridge between Rocky Hill Borough and Franklin Township after workers discovered a chemical in the ground and water near the construction site. Creosote, a wood treatment chemical, has been discovered in the ground along with water near the project, said New Jersey Department of Transportation spokesman Stephen Shapiro Tuesday in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newark Star-Ledger.
Add your comments below
Rocky Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig...
|Jan 27
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan '17
|New Jersey
|3
|Review: Belle Mead Orthodontics (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Patel family
|2
|Fred Radcliffe (May '09)
|Dec '16
|In a Lost world
|3
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
|Sneaker Hockey
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|1
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC