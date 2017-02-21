Environment concerns shut down Route ...

Environment concerns shut down Route 518 bridge construction

Read more: The Newark Star-Ledger

FRANKLIN - The state Department of Transportation temporarily suspended work recently on the Route 518 Bridge between Rocky Hill Borough and Franklin Township after workers discovered a chemical in the ground and water near the construction site. Creosote, a wood treatment chemical, has been discovered in the ground along with water near the project, said New Jersey Department of Transportation spokesman Stephen Shapiro Tuesday in a statement.

