Delayed construction on Route 518 Bridge forces closure of Rocky Hill ceramics business

Monday Jan 2 Read more: News12.com

The owner of a ceramics business in Rocky Hill says he was forced to close down the business due to delays in the construction work on the Route 518 Bridge caused by a lack of transportation funds. John Shedd says that sales of dishware and vases at his gallery plummeted because the construction on the bridge has shut down traffic past the store.

