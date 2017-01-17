Drop in sales from stalled bridge wor...

Drop in sales from stalled bridge work forces business to sell

Friday Dec 30 Read more: NJ.com

ROCKY HILL -- In July, the Route 518 bridge was closed and work began to replace it, only to have equipment sitting idle two days later when Gov. Chris Christie ordered the shutdown of hundreds of transportation projects across the state. Weeks turned into months and small businesses in the surrounding area felt the impact as people would much rather avoid the area than sit in traffic that's backed up for miles.

Read more at NJ.com.

