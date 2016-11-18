Work to resume next week on bridge over D&R Canal
Work on the Somerset County Route 518 Bridge over the Delaware & Raritan Canal between Franklin and Rocky Hill will resume next week, New Jersey Department of Transportation officials said Friday.
