Weekend Fires Damage Two Princeton Pr...

Weekend Fires Damage Two Princeton Properties

Wednesday Nov 23

Two separate fires on Sunday caused extensive damage to three shops on Witherspoon and Spring Streets and an office building at 601 Ewing Street.

