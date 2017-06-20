Editorial: How we wish @realDonaldTrump would use Twitter
Within 24 hours of President Donald Trump's disgusting Twitter outburst targeting MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, two stories making the rounds on social media provided a very different take on life in America in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockwall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|6 hr
|Katie Couric
|54
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|15 hr
|WarForPil
|9,843
|Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remem...
|19 hr
|Luis
|1
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|20 hr
|Princess Hey
|453
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Sat
|Larry L
|118
|Heath Dream Team?
|Jun 24
|question
|23
|Multiple agencies searching for police imperson... (Sep '15)
|Jun 22
|Tank
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rockwall Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC