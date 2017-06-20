Strangers buy car for Texas man who w...

Strangers buy car for Texas man who walks 3 miles to work

5 hrs ago

A group of Texas strangers pitched in to buy a car for a local 20-year-old who walked three miles to work everyday. Andy Mitchell was driving on a recent 95-degree summer day when he spotted a young man walking along side the road in a fast food uniform. Korva told him he was walking the three miles to work because he was saving for a car of his own. There was enough money left over for a year of insurance, two years of oil changes and a $500 gas card.

