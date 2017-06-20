Strangers Buy Car For Man Who Walks Miles To Work Each Day
A generous group of people in Rockwall, Texas, surprised Justin Korva - whom many of them had never even met - with a brand-new Toyota Camry on Friday. Local resident Andy Mitchell decided to bring people together to buy Korva his own vehicle after recently offering him a ride to work.
