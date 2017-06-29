Strangers buy car for man who walked ...

Strangers buy car for man who walked miles to work

ROCKWALL, TX - A 20-year-old man who walked three miles to work and back every day will be riding in style, thanks to big-hearted strangers who admired his grit and work ethic. Andy Mitchell saw Justin Korva walking along the side of a road, carrying his fast-food uniform, on his way to his job at Taco Casa in 95-degree heat.

