Strangers buy car for man who walked miles to work
ROCKWALL, TX - A 20-year-old man who walked three miles to work and back every day will be riding in style, thanks to big-hearted strangers who admired his grit and work ethic. Andy Mitchell saw Justin Korva walking along the side of a road, carrying his fast-food uniform, on his way to his job at Taco Casa in 95-degree heat.
