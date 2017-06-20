North Texas needs more housing option...

North Texas needs more housing options for adults with autism and similar disorders

Our fellow citizens with intellectual and developmental challenges, such as Down syndrome, autism and other disabilities, want to pursue their right to live as independently as possible in their communities. About 100,000 adults in North Texas have an intellectual or developmental disability or autism.

