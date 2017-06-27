Hey, Texplainer: Do I still have to g...

Hey, Texplainer: Do I still have to get my car inspected every year?

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Texas Tribune

A bill that would stop requiring Texans to take their cars for inspections every year died during the 85th Texas Legislature - but might come back during next month's special session. Senate Bill 5188 was approved by the Texas Senate in May but never made it to the House floor.

