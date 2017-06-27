Hey, Texplainer: Do I still have to get my car inspected every year?
A bill that would stop requiring Texans to take their cars for inspections every year died during the 85th Texas Legislature - but might come back during next month's special session. Senate Bill 5188 was approved by the Texas Senate in May but never made it to the House floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
