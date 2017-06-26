Fannin County Commissioners Court approves contract with North Texas Municipal Water District
The regular meeting of Fannin County Commissioners Court was a marathon session lasting more that 3 1/2 hours, highlighted by the long-awaited approval of the contract between Fannin County and North Texas Municipal Water District regarding the construction of a proposed 16,526-acre reservoir on Bois d'Arc Creek. North Texas Municipal Water District was created by the state legislature in 1951 with Farmersville, Forney, Garland, McKinney, Mesquite, Plano, Princeton, Rockwall, Royse City and Wylie as the water district's 10 member cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Rockwall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|WarForOil
|9,835
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|4 hr
|Jilly
|114
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|Sun
|a fan
|22
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|Sun
|I P Standing
|3
|Heath Dream Team?
|Sat
|question
|23
|trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH
|Jun 24
|WarForOil
|2
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Jun 24
|Xavier Becerra
|50
Find what you want!
Search Rockwall Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC