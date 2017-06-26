Fannin County Commissioners Court approves contract with North Texas Municipal Water District

The regular meeting of Fannin County Commissioners Court was a marathon session lasting more that 3 1/2 hours, highlighted by the long-awaited approval of the contract between Fannin County and North Texas Municipal Water District regarding the construction of a proposed 16,526-acre reservoir on Bois d'Arc Creek. North Texas Municipal Water District was created by the state legislature in 1951 with Farmersville, Forney, Garland, McKinney, Mesquite, Plano, Princeton, Rockwall, Royse City and Wylie as the water district's 10 member cities.

