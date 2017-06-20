Creative Arts Center names 'Artists of the Month'
Laurie King, Nancy Shuler, Norma Warren, and Doris Wilson have been selected as Artists of the Month by Creative Arts Center. Laurie King has been selected as Artist of the Month at the Fannin County Courthouse.
