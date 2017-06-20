Continue reading This week's top comm...

Continue reading This week's top commercial real estate transactions

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Greenbrick Partners purchased 14 acres near the southeast corner of Plano Parkway and Parker Road in Carrollton with plans to develop 86 single-family lots. Younger Partners' Tom Grunnah, Michael Ytem, Kevin Harrell and Jeremy Lillard brokered the sale with Sabre Realty's John West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockwall Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas... 1 hr Crafty 2
i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump 2 hr ThomasA 2
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 6 hr WarForzoil 9,839
News Dallas-County 1 mins ago 12:33 p.m.New PETA bil... Wed amy donovan 1
trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH Wed WarForOil 3
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Wed ThomasA 117
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) Wed Princess Hey 1,531
See all Rockwall Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockwall Forum Now

Rockwall Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockwall Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Rockwall, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,670 • Total comments across all topics: 282,124,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC