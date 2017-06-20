2018 three-star Tanner McCalister com...

2018 three-star Tanner McCalister commits to Arkansas

Monday Jun 5 Read more: Team Speed Kills

Tanner McCalister of Rockwall, Texas committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Monday with an announcement on his personal Twitter page. McCalister is the third commit in as many days for Arkansas, as Bret Bielema and the Hogs were able to land fellow three-stars Sean Michael Flanagan , an athlete from Charleston and Jeremy Gibson , a running back from Reserve, Louisiana, on Saturday and Sunday.

