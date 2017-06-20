2018 three-star Tanner McCalister commits to Arkansas
Tanner McCalister of Rockwall, Texas committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Monday with an announcement on his personal Twitter page. McCalister is the third commit in as many days for Arkansas, as Bret Bielema and the Hogs were able to land fellow three-stars Sean Michael Flanagan , an athlete from Charleston and Jeremy Gibson , a running back from Reserve, Louisiana, on Saturday and Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Team Speed Kills.
Add your comments below
Rockwall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH
|5 hr
|The Puller Kim
|1
|Can Dems even be honest with themselves??
|7 hr
|The Truth
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|WarForOil
|9,831
|Multiple agencies searching for police imperson... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Tank
|4
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|14 hr
|nancy p
|111
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|Wed
|Chief Umser Charm...
|12
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|Tue
|EBT Face TAZZ Hanna
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rockwall Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC