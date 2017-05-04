Senate passes bill to eliminate most ...

Senate passes bill to eliminate most vehicle safety inspections

Thursday May 4 Read more: Texas Tribune

Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas, shows his copy of the U.S. Constitution during the Open Carry Texas rally Jan. 13, 2017 at the Texas Capitol. The Texas Senate on Thursday gave its blessing to a bill that would eliminate the state's vehicle safety inspection requirement for most vehicles.

