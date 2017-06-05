Ratcliffe: Next FBI Director should reopen Clintona

Ratcliffe: Next FBI Director should r...

U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Rockwall, said the next FBI Director should reopen the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. DALLAS The next FBI Director should consider reopening the investigation into former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, said U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Rockwall.

