His son wouldna t stop talking in class, so he came up with an unusual punishment
Bradley Howard, a father of four in Rockwall, Texas, kept receiving notes from his son's physics teacher at Rockwall-Heath High School. The high school junior, also named Bradley, wouldn't stop talking in class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockwall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|2 hr
|-Der Fuehrer-
|373
|michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|Jantoria Wilson
|15
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|WarForOil
|9,780
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|8 hr
|Hillary Sux
|7
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|21 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,501
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|21 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,118
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|23 hr
|texas pete
|187
Find what you want!
Search Rockwall Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC