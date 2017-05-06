Former councilman, chamber president ...

Former councilman, chamber president win Rockwall city elections

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Bennie Daniels, a councilman from 2011-15, was the winner in Place 1 where incumbent David White had reached term limits. Rockwall Chamber of Commerce President Dana Macalik defeated incumbent Scott Milder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockwall Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking A Lactating Man 1 hr Sickofags 3
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 1 hr Icnoptnthis 320
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 2 hr guest 4
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... 4 hr Magic Utah Uwear 2
Keep Amy Parks Great 5 hr QKJ 9
ammunitionstore.com 8 hr caveat emptor 1
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 14 hr texas pete 1,113
See all Rockwall Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockwall Forum Now

Rockwall Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockwall Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Rockwall, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,091 • Total comments across all topics: 280,824,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC