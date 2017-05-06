Former councilman, chamber president win Rockwall city elections
Bennie Daniels, a councilman from 2011-15, was the winner in Place 1 where incumbent David White had reached term limits. Rockwall Chamber of Commerce President Dana Macalik defeated incumbent Scott Milder.
