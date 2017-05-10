Alex Hunt Joins Brian Toliver Ford of...

Alex Hunt Joins Brian Toliver Ford of Quitman's Management Team

Brian Toliver Ford of Quitman announced today the addition of Alex Hunt as the General Manager. Alex is from Rockwall TX and brings his enthusiasm and passion for great customer service to Brian Toliver Ford of Quitman.

