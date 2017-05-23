4-Star LB Prospect Alston Orji Commits to Vanderbilt over Michigan, Texas, More
Vanderbilt added one of the best defenders in the country to its 2018 class after securing the commitment of Alston Orji. #Dynamite18 My new home for the next 4 years Y Y 3 4 Y' Will be a Commodore Y https://t.co/R5bokszFmj The 4-star outside linebacker ranks fifth at his position and 107th overall in 2018, per Scout .
