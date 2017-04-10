Records: TX surgeon accused of sexually assaulting patients was

Dr. Donald Okechukwu Ozumba, 44, was arrested March 31, 2017, in McKinney on two second-degree felony charges of sexual assault, the McKinney Police Department said via Facebook. Dr. Donald Okechukwu Ozumba, 44, was arrested March 31, 2017, in McKinney on two second-degree felony charges of sexual assault, the McKinney Police Department said via Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.