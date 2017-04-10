Pope visits Italian region that rebuilt after 2012 quake
TXZ118>123-132>135-143>148-156>162-174-175-021800- /O.NEW.KFWD.FF.A.0001.170402T1500Z-170403T0000Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Tarrant-Dallas-Rockwall-Kaufman-Van Zandt-Rains-Somervell-Johnson- Ellis-Henderson-Hamilton-Bosque-Hill-Navarro-Freestone-Anderson- Lampasas-Coryell-Bell-McLennan-Falls-Limestone-Leon-Milam- Robertson- Including the cities of Fort Worth, Arlington, Dallas, Rockwall, Heath, Terrell, Kaufman, Forney, Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, Edgewood, Emory, East Tawakoni, Point, Glen Rose, Cleburne, Burleson, Waxahachie, Ennis, Midlothian, Athens, Gun Barrel City, Hamilton, Hico, Clifton, Meridian, Valley Mills, Hillsboro, Corsicana, Teague, Fairfield, Wortham, Palestine, Lampasas, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Killeen, Temple, Fort Hood, Waco, Marlin, Mexia, Groesbeck, Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, Oakwood, Cameron, Rockdale, ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Rockwall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|25 min
|WarForOil
|9,734
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|5 hr
|Michael Moore
|7
|Eddie Davis - MAB REALTY (Jun '09)
|Thu
|Renteronthesearch
|16
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Wed
|Ed Taiwo
|1
|Forney the next Rockwall w/o the lake! (Feb '14)
|Wed
|Clay
|36
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 11
|bromhead
|1
|Heath Dream Team?
|Apr 11
|Inquiring Mind
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rockwall Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC