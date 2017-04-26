Gusty thunderstorms drop hail across Dallas area during morning commute
Drivers are looking at a messy Wednesday morning commute as gusty thunderstorms drop hail across parts of the Dallas area. A strong system and cold front tore across Dallas County and moved into Rockwall and southern Collin Counties about 6:30 a.m. Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected throughout mid morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Martello said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Rockwall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|WarForOil
|9,756
|Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ...
|19 hr
|paradise
|2
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|22 hr
|B- Moore
|1
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Mon
|Greg Knight
|2
|Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt...
|Mon
|Leon Trotsky
|2
|Heath Dream Team?
|Mon
|Amy Heard
|15
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Mon
|Rachel Maddow
|13
Find what you want!
Search Rockwall Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC