Gusty thunderstorms drop hail across ...

Gusty thunderstorms drop hail across Dallas area during morning commute

1 hr ago

Drivers are looking at a messy Wednesday morning commute as gusty thunderstorms drop hail across parts of the Dallas area. A strong system and cold front tore across Dallas County and moved into Rockwall and southern Collin Counties about 6:30 a.m. Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected throughout mid morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Martello said.

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Rockwall County was issued at April 26 at 9:00AM CDT

