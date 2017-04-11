Deadly tornado prompts spike of storm shelter permits in Rockwall, Rowlett
And after a wicked EF-4 tornado blew threw through northeast Dallas County and into Rockwall County on Dec. 26, 2015, residents there learned they needed some extra protection. In the 15 months since the storms -- which ultimately killed 13 people as they ripped through the area -- Rockwall and Rowlett have seen a spike in the number of storm shelter requests.
