Continue reading This week's top comm...

Continue reading This week's top commercial real estate transactions

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Symphony Gateway LLC and CIG Retail Properties Inc bought University Centre, a 2-building office complex located at 1701 and 1801 Gateway Boulevard in Richardson. The property has 59,792 square feet and was 90 percent leased when sold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockwall Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 5 hr Trunketeer 313
News Parishioners survive tornado inside Texas church 11 hr parishoner 1
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 17 hr WarForOil 9,763
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 18 hr godof Uranus 17
Dallas Fort Worth 18 hr coltford fan 4
kinfolk mc member a snitch! 18 hr coltford fan 7
News Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow... Apr 29 Honest 9
See all Rockwall Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockwall Forum Now

Rockwall Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockwall Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Rockwall, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,964 • Total comments across all topics: 280,705,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC