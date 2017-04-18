At least one dead in five-vehicle crash on I-30 in Rockwall, reports say
Both directions of I-30 are shut down. More on @NBCDFW at 6. pic.twitter.com/Qh43wxobaA Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Kyle Bradford said that, according to a witness, one semi-trailer failed to decelerate in time for slowing traffic and struck another vehicle, resulting in further collisions.
