At least one dead in five-vehicle cra...

At least one dead in five-vehicle crash on I-30 in Rockwall, reports say

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Both directions of I-30 are shut down. More on @NBCDFW at 6. pic.twitter.com/Qh43wxobaA Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Kyle Bradford said that, according to a witness, one semi-trailer failed to decelerate in time for slowing traffic and struck another vehicle, resulting in further collisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockwall Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12) 2 hr WarForOil 16
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 2 hr WarForOil 9,744
Heath Dream Team? 10 hr Alan Presley 12
Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12) 11 hr Marygarcia 22
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Mon Phat Pat 11
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Mon alexdeal 2
Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB Apr 16 Lest 1
See all Rockwall Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockwall Forum Now

Rockwall Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockwall Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Afghanistan
 

Rockwall, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,577 • Total comments across all topics: 280,393,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC